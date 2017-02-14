PSG captain Thiago Silva ruled out of Barcelona clash

Thiago Silva missed 3-0 Ligue 1 victory at Girondins de Bordeaux because of a muscle problem. (Source: Reuters) Thiago Silva missed 3-0 Ligue 1 victory at Girondins de Bordeaux because of a muscle problem. (Source: Reuters)

Paris St Germain suffered a major blow ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg at home against Barcelona when captain Thiago Silva was ruled out injured on Monday.

The Brazil centre back, who missed Friday’s 3-0 Ligue 1 victory at Girondins de Bordeaux because of a muscle problem, was not included in coach Unai Emery’s squad for Tuesday’s clash at the Parc des Princes.

Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore was included in the squad after a lengthy injury layoff.

Earlier, Emery said that PSG would only stand a chance if they would be aggressive on the ball.

“The most important thing will be to win the challenges otherwise tactics will mean nothing,” he told a news conference.

PSG have been eliminated in the quarter-finals twice, in 2013 and 2015, by Barca, who will start the tie as favourites.

“We know this team very well and that’s an advantage. This tie is the perfect occasion for the club to grow,” Emery said.