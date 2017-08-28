PSG agree deal with Monaco for Kylian Mbappe: Report

Kylian Mbappe scored 26 goals last season despite breaking into the team in October. (Source: AP) Kylian Mbappe scored 26 goals last season despite breaking into the team in October. (Source: AP)

If reports are to be believed, Paris Saint Germain have worked an agreement with Monaco star Kylian Mbappe on a year long loan with obligation to buy for £166m next summer.

Although the deal is yet to be signed by the young player, the report on Sky Sports suggests that the French club will only sign Mbappe’s deal once they are fully satisfied it meets UEFA’s Financial Fair Play requirements. This comes after the Ligue 1 club bought Neymar earlier this month in a record 222 million euro deal.

There has not been any official statement on the agreement yet with the 18-year old, who has been a target of top European clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The player became popular last season when he scored 26 goals despite only breaking into the team in October. He became the youngest player to reach 15 goals in Europe’s top five leagues since former Golden Ball winner Michael Owen for Liverpool in 1998 and the first player to score in each of the first four Champions League knockout rounds he played in for Monaco, who recently said it was hopeful that the teenager valued at 180 million euros ($213 million) would agree to a new contract.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd