Prolific Alexis Sanchez hands victory to Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez's double saw Arsenal return to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Hull City in a game dominated by controversial refereeing decisions.

By: Reuters | London | Published:February 11, 2017 8:40 pm
Two goals from Alexis Sanchez, one of which was scored with his hand, earned Arsenal a workmanlike 2-0 win at the Emirates which halted their run of two successive Premier League defeats and lifted them to third in the table.

But the result was far from convincing and did little to settle the debate over Arsene Wenger’s future after days of uncertainty about whether he will remain in charge next season.

The manager completed his four-match touchline ban by watching from the stands and was delighted to see Sahchez pop up on the line for the opener on 34 minutes. But the goal was controversial, with the ball going in inadvertently off the Chilean’s hand after popping up from a goalline save by Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Oumar Niasse twice went close for an enterprising Hull side, who had Sam Clucas sent off for conceding the injury-time penalty from which Sanchez scored his 17th league goal — and fourth against Hull — this season.

