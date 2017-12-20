Problems with goal-line technology system in French league

GLT and VAR systems were provided by Hawk-Eye at the Confederations Cup this year. (Source: AP) GLT and VAR systems were provided by Hawk-Eye at the Confederations Cup this year. (Source: AP)

FIFA has been informed of goal-line technology glitches during French league games, by the same system used at the 2014 World Cup.

Football’s governing body said on Tuesday it has yet to confirm whether GoalControl will be used in Russia at a second straight World Cup.

FIFA’s statement followed the French league warning GoalControl in a meeting on Tuesday that the contract could be terminated at the end of the season.

The French league said it wants improvements after expressing “dissatisfaction with the failures” in several matches with GoalControl, which informs referees on a watch if the ball has crossed the line.

It wrongly indicated during a weekend game that a header from a Troyes player crossed the line when it bounced down from the crossbar. But it was ruled out after the referee realized there was a problem with the technology.

The French league said the readings from GoalControl cameras were distorted by the intensity of LEDs in the stadium, leading to the referee’s watch to wrongly vibrate indicating a goal. A technician in a van spent several minutes checking the footage.

Goal-line technology entered soccer after a goal was wrongly disallowed at the 2010 World Cup. FIFA is focused on fast-tracking the next phase of technology _ video assistant referees _ for the 2018 World Cup.

