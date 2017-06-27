Problems galore with VAR

Australia’s second goal against Germany was reviewed using VAR technology. (Source: Reuters) Australia’s second goal against Germany was reviewed using VAR technology. (Source: Reuters)

The implementation of Video Assisted Referrals has had a rough ride at the Confederations Cup in Russia. The system has drawn flak for making the game more confusing and breaking its flow. Here’s a look at how VAR has fared so far in the dress rehearsal to the World Cup:

Celebrations turn sour – Portugal vs Mexico

# Portugal Forward Nani scored but a review by video assistants showed a Portugal player was offside in the build -up to the goal.

# Nani was already celebrating with his teammates when Argentine referee Nestor Pitana asked for the ball and indicated the goal was being reviewed.

# It took about 30 seconds for the decision to be announced.

VAR’s the boss – Mexico vs Cameroon

# Eduardo Vargas had the ball in the net as the match moved into stoppage time at the end of the first half.

# Referee Damir Skomina initially awarded it but then, more than a minute later, he suddenly reversed the decision on the advice of the VAR.

# Vargas and Arturo Vidal vehemently protested the decision.

# Vargas scored another goal from a rebound only to see the linesman’s flag shoot up. But VAR was on his side this time.

Efficiency concerns – New Zealand vs Mexico

# The fiery game had so many on-pitch altercations that the referee had to go to the touchline to assess the skirmishes on a screen, rather than just relying on video replay assistants.

# There were lengthy delays in the game as the referee spoke to the VAR through his headset, upsetting the pace of the match.

# Although three players were eventually booked for their involvement in the second flashpoint, members of both team were upset with pauses in the game.

Review of a review – Cameroon vs Germany

# Ernest Mabouka got a yellow card for a challenge on Emre Can.

# After video referral, the card was upgraded to a red, but instead of Mabouka his teammate Sebastien Siani received the card.

# It was only after Cameroon players insisted that referee Wilmar Roldan reviewed the incident again and realised his error. The decision was changed.

