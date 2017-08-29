Premier League stats: Henrikh Mkhitaryan breaks 23-year old record

Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan. (Source: AP) Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan. (Source: AP)

The first three weeks of the Premier League have been underway and already records have started to break. With clubs and players going into International break to play World Cup qualifiers, here are the latest stats from the English domestic league that tells us who stands where and who broke what record.

#Manchester United stand at the top of the table with nine points and 10 goals in three games, followed by Liverpool with 8 goals and 7 pointsRomelu Lukaku of United and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane have scored the most number of goals at three in the league season so far

#United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan has the highest number of assists, equalling a 23-year-old record for assists at the start of a Premier League season. He has set up five goals in his first three appearances of the campaign, something that was last achieved by Ruel Fox for Newcastle United during the 1994/95 season

#Wayne Hennessey from Crystal Palace tops the highest number of saves table at 17

#Manchester United and Huddersfield are the only two teams yet to concede this season while Brighton and Crystal Palace are the only teams yet to score

#Last season’s top goalscorer Harry Kane yet to score a goal in this season

#Petr Cech has now conceded more goals against Liverpool than any other side in the Premier League. Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 4-0 in the first big EPL match of the season

