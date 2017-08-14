Premier League Stats: Seven debutants score in opening matches

Romelu Lukaku had multiple chances to score for Manchester United against City in the friendly in Houston. (Source: Reuters) Romelu Lukaku had multiple chances to score for Manchester United against City in the friendly in Houston. (Source: Reuters)

It has just been two days of Premier League 2017-18 season action and we have already seen some upsets and exciting action. The opening weekend saw a total of 31 goals that has been topped by Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku on his debut.

While Premier League reigning champions Chelsea saw defeat in their first match of the season against Burnely 3-2, Arsenal defeated Leicester City 4-3, giving a good start to their campaign. Meanwhile, Liverpool drew the match against Watford 3-3.

Here are some interesting stats from the opening week of Premier League 2017-18:

# Premier League debutants for their respective clubs Romelu Lukaku, Steve Mounie, Ahmed Hegazi, Alexandre Lacazette, Alvaro Morata Wayne Rooney, Mohamed Salah score in the opening matches

# Romelu Lukaku, who joined the Old Trafford side this season, scored a brace to help his side defeat West Ham in their first match of the season 4-0. The Belgian player has now scored in his Premier League debut for three clubs.

# Lukaku shares the most number of goals with Steve Mounie of Huddersfield Town, Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and Burnley’s Sam Vokes.

# Tottenham Hotspurs’ Christian Eriksen tops the chart for highest number of assists at 2, along with Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka.

# Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City has made the most number of saves at 6, followed by AFC Bournemouth’s Asmir Begovic at 5.

# Arsenal and Manchester United are the clubs who have scored the most number of goals in the opening week of Premier League 2017-18.

# Eight teams stand sit with three points at the top of the Premier League table but Manchester United tops it with a goal difference of 4.

# No striker scored more goals (2) or made more clearances (5) than Steve Mounié in the Premier League at the weekend.

# A breakdown of the 31 Premier League goals scored on the opening weekend – 12 headers, 12 right foot, 5 left foot, 2 own goals

