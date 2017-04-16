Premier League relegation battle: Who’s going down?

Chances look bleak for David Moyes’ Sunderland, who stand at the bottom of the table with 21 points, to save themselves from relegation (Reuters image) Chances look bleak for David Moyes’ Sunderland, who stand at the bottom of the table with 21 points, to save themselves from relegation (Reuters image)

The Premier League 2016-17 is nearing its end. Although the results for the top flight as well as the relegated positions are not final yet, predictions are high on Chelsea winning the title and Sunderland being one of the teams to be relegated this season. However, as tensions continue to mount we take a look at what’s in store for the teams lying at the bottom of the table.

After Saturday’s games, here are the last six clubs in the race: Crystal Palace – 35 points, Bournemouth – 35 points, Hull City – 30 points, Swansea City – 28 points, Middlesbrough – 24 points, Sunderland – 21 points. With Crystal Palace and Leicester revitalised, three of four teams look destined for the Championship.

Sunderland

Chances look bleak for Sunderland, who stand at the bottom of the table with 21 points, to save themselves from relegation for the 2017/18 season.

Fabio Borini’s late equaliser helped David Moyes’ side to a 2-2 draw against West Ham. But with only six games in hand there are now staring down the barrel.

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough, who have seven games remaining, have drawn 12 matches so far this season. They have an important match coming up as they host Arsenal on Monday night. Even though Arsene Wengers’ side has lost the last four Premier League away games, it will be difficult for them to defeat the seventh placed club as the Gunners will aim to continue their streak of nineteen consecutive top-four finishes.

Swansea City

Two points behind Hull City, the Swans saw their fifth loss in six games as they fight the relegation battle hard to stay in line for 2017 season.

Swansea City are currently sitting at the 18th position after being defeated by Watford and West Ham last week. Paul Clement’s side achieved only one point from a goalless draw to Middlesbrough since early March when they beat Burnley. Hence they too are in a spot of bother.

Hull City

Out of the four teams who will be fighting the relegation battle, Hull city seems to be the most likely to make the cut. Revitalised under Maro Silva, Hull City have found their momentum. They are currently placed at the 17th spot after losing to Stoke and Man City. However, they do have five games left to turn the tables around.

Hull are now beaten in 16 away league games, being just two points outside the relegation zone. Their only hope is to survive at home as they would be hosting three of their five remaining games against Watford, Tottenham and Sunderland.

Knowing the Premier League’s unpredictable nature and style Crystal Palace and Bournemouth also need to see out their own games safely. At 35 points each (despite having a five point difference with last fourth placed Hull City) both must keep their game strong or else they might suddenly find themselves in a spot of bother. Palace however have an edge over Bournemouth with an extra game in hand.

