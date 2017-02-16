Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg quits England job for a role in Saudi Arabia

Clattenburg has reportedly grown unhappy with the level of public support officials are given. REUTERS Clattenburg has reportedly grown unhappy with the level of public support officials are given. REUTERS

Mark Clattenburg, who referred top games in the world of football in the year 2016, is leaving his English Premier League job for a role in Saudi Arabia. The English refereeing organisation announced his departure in a statement. The statement, however, didn’t specify the role he will take in his new assignment.

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb has been director of referees for Saudi Arabian Football Federation, but he was hired last week by Major League Football to lead the development and progress of video technology for on-field officials.

Clattenburg revealed in an interaction with The Associated Press last year that he is keen to get something outside England.

“The PGMOL would like to wish Mark Clattenburg well as he prepares for his move to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation,” a statement read. “Since joining the PGMO Select Group in 2004, Mark developed into one of our top officials, refereeing at the highest level and setting standards for others to follow.

“Mark is a talented referee, he has been a great asset to the English game and hopefully an inspiration to those who want to get into refereeing at the grassroots of the game.”

Out of his major assignments, European Championship, Champions League and FA Cup last year are right on top. According to a Guardian report, Clattenburg’s career has had share of lows as well. He was banned for eight months between 2008 and 2009 after his business dealings were investigated by the PGMO.

Three years later, Chelsea made a formal complaint that he had used inappropriate language towards Mikel John Obi. The London-based club made allegations that the referee did so during a game against the Manchester United.

Mark Clattenburg unveiled by the Saudi Football Federation. Suit and tie. pic.twitter.com/IlF2IIJv98 — Marwan A. (@MarwanAhmed_KF) February 16, 2017

(With inputs from AP)

