Premier League Recap: Chelsea stumble, Arsenal continue unwanted streak

Arsenal played like a team out to prove a point when they hosted Manchester City. They were far from their best of course, but their performance against City was certainly better than what they dished out against Bayern Munich and West Brom.

Both City and Arsenal were taken apart in Europe because of their almost non-existent defensive setups. So, this was a match that promised a lot of goals. It did seem like that promise would be fulfilled when it was 2-2 less than 10 minutes into the second half. But the two sides then seemed to slack off after that; so much so that in the final minutes of the match, they seemed to be content with the point. City did look more threatening throughout the match and they should have won had it not been for some lame duck defending. Arsenal, on the other hand, will be happy that the referee decided not to award a penalty in the final seconds of the game for what looked like a handball by Nacho Monreal.

The Gunners can get some confidence out of this game but the reality is that Manchester City were scrappy up front and in the back.

In yet another big game over the weekend, one to start things off in fact, Liverpool maintained their unbeaten streak at home against cross-town rivals Everton by beating them 3-1 at Anfield. With the title now clearly out of sight, it is the Champions League spots that they’re fighting for and this win gave them a six point lead on fifth placed Manchester United. United let Jurgen Klopp breathe easy when they could only managed a goalless draw later in the day against West Brom and are off the Champions League spots by five points. Add to that the single point that City could manage at the Emirates and this has turned out to be a good week for Liverpool.

Crystal Palace pulled off the biggest coup of the weekend when they beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. It will take a monumental collapse on the part of the Blues for them to lose the title from this point but it is not something that hasn’t happened before. Chelsea have a lead of seven points now and they next host Manchester City. A defeat there, however unlikely that seems, could ruffle Antonio Conte’s feathers.

