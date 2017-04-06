Premier League Recap: Chelsea inch closer to title amid goalkeeping errors

Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1. (Source: Reuters) Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1. (Source: Reuters)

Until Chelsea hosted Crystal Palace over the weekend, the Premier League giants were relegated to aiming for just a top four finish. Such has been Blues’ domination this season that any result but a Chelsea victory was not even considered as a possibility.

But after that match, those below them must have stuck their neck up again. Maybe, just maybe, the Blue armour has been penetrated. If Leicester City could win the title last season, any thing is possible. So, when Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City travelled to Stamford Bridge, he may have arrived with a glimmer of hope of getting closer to that Premier League trophy.

Chelsea, however, showed that the Palace ‘fiasco’ was just a one-off. They may not have bossed City completely but they waited for them to make mistakes and punished them dearly. They were ahead in the 10th minute when Eden Hazard’s deflected shot somehow went into goal despite it being well within the reach of Willy Caballero. But the blunder of the night would later be committed by Thibaut Cortouis.

The towering Chelsea goalkeeper was on under no pressure at all as he prepared to kick the ball out of his penalty box. Instead he gave it straight to David Silva. The Spaniard strolled his way into the box and the effort was saved by Cortouis, only to be deflected to Sergio Aguero who turned it into the empty net. But Chelsea’s lead was restored before the half time whistle went when Eden Hazard slammed it home from a penalty kick rebound.

It was then a game of chess between Guardiola and Antonio Conte as they kept making adjustments to their sides and in the end, it was the latter who prevailed.

The rest of the night seemed to be a strange one as both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur trailed their opponents Bournemouth and Swansea City respectively. The dark memories of the return fixture may have been flashing through Jurgen Klopp’s mind until Liverpool overturned the deficit before half time. But, their curiously poor run against lower table opposition continued as Josh King scored late in the second half and the Mereseysiders had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Spurs, on the other hand, exhibited their calibre to win matches from hopeless situations. They couldn’t score at the Liberty stadium until 88th minute when Dele Alli scored his fifth goal in six games in all competitions. This was followed closely by Son Heung-min putting the visitors in front and Christian Eriksen wrapping it up.

Their cross town rivals Arsenal managed to let some steam off the pressure cooker-like atmosphere around the club by producing a brilliant second half performance to beat West Ham United 3-0.

In previous fixtures, Manchester United had to settle for a draw for the 12th time this season, the most by any team. Their 1-1 draw against Everton came courtesy a 94th minute penalty converted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Phil Jagielka put Everton ahead in the first half for his first goal in over two years.

Leicester City, meanwhile, continued their upward surge by beating Sunderland 2-0 and have surely ensured their safety from brink of relegation just a few weeks back.

Results:

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

Swansea City 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United

Liverpool 2-2 Bournemouth

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Leicester City 2-0 Sunderland

Southampton 3-1 Crystal Palace

Watford 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Burnley 1-0 Stoke City

Hull City 4-2 Middlesbrough

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd