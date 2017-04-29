Premier League: Manchester United concede least number of goals in 2017

David De Gea also managed to keep his 14th clean sheet of the season. . (Source: Reuters) David De Gea also managed to keep his 14th clean sheet of the season. . (Source: Reuters)

While a section of Manchester United fans will be ruing the draw in the Manchester Derby, what they haven’t realized is that courtesy of the draw – United have now conceded fewest goals in 2017. As a matter of fact, United have conceded only five Premier League goals since the start of this year. It is the best record in the entire division.

As a result David de Gea also managed to keep his 14th clean sheet of the season.

Behind United are Tottenham who have conceded 9 goals and stand second in the table. Rivals Manchester City are behind them with 14. Chelsea have conceded 16 goals in 2017 while Arsenal have conceded 21 goals.

On the other hand Bournemouth are the side which has conceded the most number of goals with 32. Behind them stand West Ham with 26. Hull City, Swansea and Sunderland follow the trail with 25, 24, 24 respectively. Noticeably, last season’s champions Leicester City have conceded 23 goals since the start of 2017.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be pleased with the draw in the derby as United extended their unbeaten league run to 24 games.

Incidentally, in the derby game United had a mere 30.8% possession, their lowest figure in a Premier League game. However, Mourinho’s side performed their defensive duties with aplomb and ensured they remain unbeaten in the Premier League, a record they have held since October.

Meanwhile, this result keeps United right in the hunt for the top four as they stand in fifth place, one point behind City and two points behind third-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

