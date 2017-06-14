Premier League fixtures for 2017/18 released

- Pakistan vs England, Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final: England lose early wicket against Pakistan
The Premier League 2017/18 fixtures have been announced on the competition’s official website on Wednesday, set to begin on Saturday, August 12.
The matchweek will start with ten clashes involving Premier League 2016 winners Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United among others.
Mentioning that the fixtures are subject to change, the schedule for the entire season was released on Thursday.
Here are the first day fixtures:
Arsenal v Leicester City
Brighton v Manchester City
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
Everton v Stoke City
Manchester United v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Swansea City
Watford v Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth
Among the exicing clashes looked forward by the entire world include derbies – Manchester, London, Merseyside – among others.
The first Manchester derby will be held at Old Trafford on Saturday, December 9, followed by another four months later on April 7 at the Etihad Stadium.
Runner ups of the previous season Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea won’t have to wait so long as they face each other in the second week itself. The first match will be on August 19 after which the Blues will have another derby in just a week when they face Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on September 16.
Here are some of the fixtures of some of the exciting matches to be looked forward to in the upcoming season:
Chelsea vs Spurs: August 19
Arsenal vs Chesea: September 16
Arsenal vs Spurs: November 18
Manchester United vs Manchester City: December 9
Liverpool vs Everton: December 9
Arsenal vs Chelsea: January 1
Arsenal vs Spurs: February 10
Chelsea vs Spurs: March 31
Manchester United vs Manchester City: April 7
Everton vs Liverpool: April 7
The football gala will finish on May 13 next year. The following clubs will play on the last day of the competition:
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
Huddersfield Town v Arsenal
Liverpool v Brighton
Manchester United v Watford
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Southampton v Manchester City
Swansea City v Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
West Ham United v Everton
