Premier League fixtures for 2017/18 released

The Premier League 2017/18 fixtures have been announced on the competition’s official website on Wednesday, set to begin on Saturday, August 12.

The matchweek will start with ten clashes involving Premier League 2016 winners Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United among others.

Mentioning that the fixtures are subject to change, the schedule for the entire season was released on Thursday.

Here are the first day fixtures:

Arsenal v Leicester City

Brighton v Manchester City

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Everton v Stoke City

Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Swansea City

Watford v Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth

Among the exicing clashes looked forward by the entire world include derbies – Manchester, London, Merseyside – among others.

The first Manchester derby will be held at Old Trafford on Saturday, December 9, followed by another four months later on April 7 at the Etihad Stadium.

Runner ups of the previous season Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea won’t have to wait so long as they face each other in the second week itself. The first match will be on August 19 after which the Blues will have another derby in just a week when they face Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on September 16.

Here are some of the fixtures of some of the exciting matches to be looked forward to in the upcoming season:

Chelsea vs Spurs: August 19

Arsenal vs Chesea: September 16

Arsenal vs Spurs: November 18

Manchester United vs Manchester City: December 9

Liverpool vs Everton: December 9

Arsenal vs Chelsea: January 1

Arsenal vs Spurs: February 10

Chelsea vs Spurs: March 31

Manchester United vs Manchester City: April 7

Everton vs Liverpool: April 7

The football gala will finish on May 13 next year. The following clubs will play on the last day of the competition:

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal

Liverpool v Brighton

Manchester United v Watford

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Southampton v Manchester City

Swansea City v Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

West Ham United v Everton

