Premier League: Chelsea’s title win in numbers

Chelsea clinches the English Premier League at the first opportunity, beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 thanks to substitute Michy Batshuayi’s second goal of the season. After a fantastic season under Antonio Conte, Chelsea finally managed to secure the Premier League title for the sixth time. But what this title victory also revealed were some spectacular numbers that the blues managed to put up.

A team cannot win a competitive title without its defence playing the part perfectly.

For Chelsea, none of the players was handed red cards in the league this season. Along with that 2 defensive players have appeared in every Chelsea league game- Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Furthermore, Chelsea has managed to keep 16 clean sheets which is only behind Tottenham’s 17.

With 5 losses Chelsea has the third-best record behind Tottenham and Manchester United.

Another aspect without which a team can never do well is the winning the midfield battle. Herein, midfielder Cesc Fabregas now has an unmatched six seasons with at least 10 Premier League assists. Teammate N’Golo Kante with 114 tackles has recorded the second highest number of tackles in the Premier League behind Everton’s Idrissa Gueye on 134.

Meanwhile, with 2,341 passes Azpilicueta has made more passes than any other Premier League player.

As far as the goals are concerned the man who heads the charts is Diego Costa with a tally of 20 this season. This makes him the Premier League’s third-highest scorer.

Chelsea also has the highest number of club goals in the league – 76. This has subsequently resulted in Chelsea winning 28 games so far, which is more than any team in the league.

With the Premier League in the bag, Conte has now won the league title in his last four seasons as a club manager, having lifted the Serie A trophy three years running with Juventus before leaving to manage Italy.

