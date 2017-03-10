Premier Futsal welcomes AIFF idea to start its own league

Even as the AIFF refuses to accord it recognition, Sports Minister Vijay Goel has assured the venture support. (Source: File) Even as the AIFF refuses to accord it recognition, Sports Minister Vijay Goel has assured the venture support. (Source: File)

It may not have got recognition from the AIFF but Premier Futsal today welcomed the Indian football governing body’s idea to launch a futsal league of its own.

“Premier Futsal welcomes AIFF’s idea of a Futsal league and believes that it will create better footballers, a phenomenon that has been prevalent in many of the major football pockets and will eventually, lead India to greatness in the world of sports,” Premier Futsal Management said in a statement.

On a day Premier Futsal launched its second edition here, All India Football Federation said that it does not recognise the league promoted by football greats like Luis Figo and Ryan Giggs.

“With #football legends @LuisFigo,Ryan Giggs & #futsal sensation Falcão who are in #India to promote futsal. Would love to extend my support,” Goel tweeted alongside a photograph he uploaded after meeting the trio.

Premier Futsal Management team further added, “Premier Futsal is a privately organised tournament and is structured in a format like that of Rugby 7s and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and therefore, we don’t feel there is any conflict with the federation. This tournament draws from the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister which calls for innovation and entrepreneurship, supporting the development of skill-set of the youth of the country.

“Premier Futsal brings together a mix of ex-football superstars and current Futsal players and the evocative concept currently places us as the biggest Futsal league in the world in terms of viewership and reach. With our Launch Pad initiative, we seek to develop youth engagement in sports and community building through the inclusion of home-grown players.”