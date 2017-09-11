Only in Express

Premier Futsal: Ryan Giggs hopes to defend title

Ryan Giggs will be part of the Kystal MUMBAI Warriors, which will feature in the season two of the Premier Futsal and have Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as its brand ambassador.

By: PTI | Published:September 11, 2017 1:23 am
ryan giggs, manchester united, ronaldinho, pakistan, pakistan football, football, sports news, indian express Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs speaks next to Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho. (Source: AP)
Top News

Former Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, who was part of the winning Mumbai team in the season one of the Premier Futsal has expressed hope that his team will be able to defend the title.

“Hopefully we can defend our championship,” quipped Giggs in a video message shown during the launch of Krystal Mumbai Warriors here.

Giggs will be part of the Kystal MUMBAI Warriors, which will feature in the season two of the Premier Futsal and have Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as its brand ambassador.

In the first season, the Mumbai 5s had won the title after the final played in Goa in last July.

The second edition of Premier Futsal will begin from September 15 here with the semi-finals and final scheduled to be played in Dubai.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 10, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
19
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 72
FT
37
Telugu Titans beat Haryana Steelers (37-19)
Sep 12, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Zone B - Match 73
Sep 12, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Zone A - Match 74

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 