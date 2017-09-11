Premier Futsal: Ryan Giggs hopes to defend title

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs speaks next to Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho. (Source: AP) Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs speaks next to Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho. (Source: AP)

Former Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, who was part of the winning Mumbai team in the season one of the Premier Futsal has expressed hope that his team will be able to defend the title.

“Hopefully we can defend our championship,” quipped Giggs in a video message shown during the launch of Krystal Mumbai Warriors here.

Giggs will be part of the Kystal MUMBAI Warriors, which will feature in the season two of the Premier Futsal and have Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as its brand ambassador.

In the first season, the Mumbai 5s had won the title after the final played in Goa in last July.

The second edition of Premier Futsal will begin from September 15 here with the semi-finals and final scheduled to be played in Dubai.

