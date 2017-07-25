Premier Futsal announces tie-up with with Proneo Sport

Ronaldinho has been associated with Premier Futsal for three years now. (Source: AP) Ronaldinho has been associated with Premier Futsal for three years now. (Source: AP)

Aiming to help grow the sport in India, Premier Futsal has collaborated with a leading futsal company in the world, Proneo Sport, ahead of the second season.

It also welcomed St. Agnelo VNCT as the team owners of Chennai 5’s after announcing a three-year association with

Ronaldinho and the Mumbai 5’s team owners last week.

One of the leading real-estate developers in India, St. Agnelo VNCT will aim to promote the sport in Chennai by providing the right guidance and platform to the youth. Vimala Rani Britto, vice-chairman, Premier Futsal, said,

“We are happy to associate with St. Agnelo VNCT as the Chennai team owners for Season 2. With a mission to grow the sport in India, Premier Futsal is dedicated to engage with today’s youth by encouraging their participation in the sport by enabling them with right direction and guidance.”

Agnelorajesh Athaide of St. Agnelo VNCT said, “The inaugural year of Premier Futsal witnessed a huge fan following across both genders, making its way as a leading sport league in India.”

Proneo Sports, the company that specialises in managing professional sports players, will assist in promoting the

sport in India.

