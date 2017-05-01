Portugal’s Estoril thrash India colts 4-1 in practice game

The India U-17 football team on Monday crashed to a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Portuguese club Estoril during a practice match of their exposure tour of Europe.

Estoril took the lead as early as the 8th minute when Montero sped past the Indian defence and scored. Down by a goal, India colts tried to hit on the counter without mich success.

Velez doubled the lead for Estoril in the 33rd minute with Estoril going into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Bernardo increased the tally to 3-0 in the 55th minute. The visitors had finally something going their way when Rahim Ali pulled one back in the 78th minute tapping home a cross from Rahul.

Estoril rounded off the tally in the 88th minute when Andrade’s effort found the back of the net.

