Porto fans let off fireworks outside Juventus headquarters

A group of Porto fans exploded fireworks outside the headquarters of Juventus in Turin ahead of the teams’ Champions League match on Tuesday.

Police arrived immediately and the situation was swiftly under control, without any reported arrests.

Around a hundred fans were still gathered around the offices after the incident.

Juventus has a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup.

