Latest News

Police arrest 26 after Chilean fans throw seats in Brazil

At least seven people were injured and four people were taken to hospitals on Wednesday.

By: AP | Sao Paulo | Published:April 6, 2017 10:42 pm

Brazilian police said Thursday that 26 soccer fans, mostly Chileans, were arrested at the Arena Corinthians.

At least seven people were injured and four people were taken to hospitals on Wednesday as fans damaged seats and charged at police during the Copa Sudamericana playoff match between Corinthians and Universidad de Chile. Corinthians won 2-0.

According to police, five leaders of a Universidad de Chile fan group removed seats before the match began and threw them at officers. Those five were arrested during halftime, but other fans then reacted against police and were also arrested.

Sao Paulo Police Lt. Ailton Pereira Alves said each of the suspects was identified by video.

“During halftime they also broke a ticket office and the bathroom of the visiting fans. They will be charged and held accountable for that they did,” Alves said.

Corinthians said it will charge Universidad de Chile for the damages

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad