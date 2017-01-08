PM Narendra Modi receives signed Cristiano Ronaldo jersey from Portuguese counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a Ronaldo jersy by his Portugal counterpart Antonio Costaduring during “Exchange of Agreements and Press Statements” in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a Ronaldo jersy by his Portugal counterpart Antonio Costaduring during “Exchange of Agreements and Press Statements” in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a signed football jersey of Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo by his Portuguse counterpart, Antonio Costa, who is on a seven-day visit to India. The jersey bore the trademark number 7 of the Real Madrid forward.

Hailing Portugal as a giant in international football, the PM Modi said that the rising status of the sport in India can help both the nations in building a strong partnership in sports disciplines. “We are aware, Excellency, that you are an avid soccer fan. Portugal’s strength in football and the rapid development of this sport in India could well form the nucleus of an emerging partnership in sporting disciplines,” he said.

Watch | PM Modi’s reaction when Portugal PM Costa gifts him Ronaldo’s Jersey



Costa, who has ancestral ties to India, signed seven crucial agreements yesterday along with PM Modi to deepen ties between the two countries. Both leaders called for tougher measures against global terror and nations propagating them. Modi also thanked Portugal PM for supporting India’s bid to become a permanent member of UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, the 2016 FIFA Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo celebrated his triumph in lavish fashion yesterday at St Bernabeau Stadium before Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Granada. Several former Real Madrid players including Michael Owen, Ronaldo and Luis Figo joined in the celebrations along with thousands of fans at the stadium. Former Brazil striker Kaka also sent a recorded video message congratulating the Portuguese forward.

