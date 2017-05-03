Latest News

Plucky Watford can dent Chelsea’s title bid, says Daryl Janmaat

Emre Can's spectacular overhead scissor kick helped Liverpool claim a 1-0 league victory over Watford.

May 3, 2017
Daryl Janmaat, Daryl Janmaat Watford, Watford Daryl Janmaat, Daryl Janmaat goals, Daryl Janmaat matches, sports news, sports, football news, Football, Indian Express Watford visit Leicester City on Saturday followed by trips to Everton and Chelsea. (Source: Reuters)

Watford have proved they can compete with the top Premier League teams and they aim to dent leaders Chelsea’s title hopes in the penultimate game of the campaign, full back Daryl Janmaat has said.

Midfielder Emre Can’s spectacular overhead scissor kick helped Liverpool claim a 1-0 league victory over Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday but Janmaat was pleased with his side’s spirited performance.

Asked whether Watford can cause problems to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Janmaat said, “It is a different game to Liverpool, it is away from home, but I think we can.”

“We have shown we can compete with big teams in this league. We played well against the big teams and last night we deserved more. “We played a good game but we missed a bit of luck. You can always stop a goal but sometimes you have to give credit to a goal like this.”

Walter Mazzarri’s Watford, currently 13th in the league, have suffered back-to-back league defeats without scoring a single goal.

They visit Leicester City on Saturday followed by trips to Everton and Chelsea.

