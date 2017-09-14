Only in Express

Plenty of goals in Manchester United squad, says Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku said, "That's what the fans want, it's what we all want. We work really hard in training on a daily basis and it's good that different people can jump in whenever."

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 14, 2017 2:28 pm
romelu lukaku, lukaku, manchester united, premier league, football, sports news, indian express Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has fired a warning to Premier League rivals saying the league leaders have plenty of goalscorers to fuel their attacking style this season. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

United are on top of the league table after four matches, scoring 12 goals. A 2-2 draw against a determined Stoke City last weekend was the only blip in their season so far.

Lukaku has been in the thick of the action, scoring four goals in as many league appearances. The Belgian forward also struck on his Champions League debut on Tuesday as United beat Swiss club Basel 3-0 in Group A.

“There are plenty of goals in the team,” Lukaku told the club’s website (www.manutd.com) after Tuesday’s win, during which his compatriot Marouane Fellaini and fellow forward Marcus Rashford also got on the scoresheet.

“That’s what the fans want, it’s what we all want. We work really hard in training on a daily basis and it’s good that different people can jump in whenever,” he added.

On Sunday, Lukaku, who signed for United in the close season, will come up against his old club Everton. The game will also mark the return of Wayne Rooney to Old Trafford after the striker rejoined his boyhood club.

The 24-year-old Lukaku scored 68 league goals for Everton in three seasons.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 13, 201721:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    22
    Zone A - Match 76
    FT
    38
    Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers (38-22)
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    VS
    Zone A - Match 77
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 78

    Disappointed that no players from India in World XI 