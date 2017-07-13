Players injured in Ghana club Asante Kotoko bus accident

Two-time continental champions Asante Kotoko have won the Ghana league a record 24 times. (Source: File) Two-time continental champions Asante Kotoko have won the Ghana league a record 24 times. (Source: File)

A bus carrying Ghanaian soccer team Asante Kotoko was involved in an accident on Wednesday that left several players and officials needing hospital treatment, the team said.

The Kumasi-based club were returning home from a Ghana Premier League game against Inter Allies in Accra when their bus struck a stationary vehicle.

No fatalities have been reported though several players are receiving treatment.

“Players and officials on our team bus returning to Kumasi after our game with Inter Allies in Accra have been involved in an accident,” the team said on their official Twitter feed.

“The accident occurred around 21:45 at Nkawkaw, when our bus ran into a stationary vehicle.

“Personnel on the bus are generally fine. Some are, however, receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw.”

The Ghana Football Association said it has dispatched a delegation to the hospital to offer support.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, particularly the injured officials and players, who are currently receiving treatment,” the GFA added in a statement.

Two-time continental champions Asante Kotoko have won the Ghana league a record 24 times.

