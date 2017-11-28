Player gets red card for putting finger in the opponent’s buttocks, team gets relegated after that

Top Stories
Ponte Preta was leading Vitoria 2-0 but lost the match 3-2 after the red card.

The turning point came in the 19th minute when defender Rodrigo was sent off. (Source: Youtube)
Ponte Preta has been relegated from the Brazilian football championship after one of its players was sent off for putting his finger where it didn’t belong.

The turning point came in the 19th minute when defender Rodrigo was sent off.

Referee Ricardo Marques Ribeiro said in his match report: “I sent off … Rodrigo … after I was informed by the fourth official that the athlete had introduced his middle finger twice between the buttocks of his adversary number 22, Santiago Trellez.”

Rodrigo had to be convinced by teammates to leave the pitch after refusing Ricardo, according to the ref.

At the time, Ponte Preta was leading Vitoria 2-0. By fulltime, Vitoria won 3-2, and Ponte Preta had to endure the wrath of local fans.

