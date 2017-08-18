Photo exhibition on legendary footballers to be held in September

The exhibition also aimed at encouraging the Indian team to perform well in the U-17 World Cup. (Source: Indian Express) The exhibition also aimed at encouraging the Indian team to perform well in the U-17 World Cup. (Source: Indian Express)

A photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of legendary Indian footballers will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here from September 11 to 15.

Indo Europe Sports and Leisure Promotional Council and Sports Authority of India have come together to support the exhibition. Announcing the exhibition today, Olympian footballer S S Hakim, also SAI’s Chief Project Director FIFA World Cup 2017, said the performance of the national team from 1948 to 1962 was praiseworthy.

“India also performed very well in the Olympics and Asian Games from 1948 to 1970. This era can be termed as the Golden era of Indian football,” he said.

“Unfortunately, masses and even sportspersons are neither aware of our achievements nor aware of the names of the legends of Indian football. We need to bring back the same enthusiasm for football among the Indian masses. “To fill this gap we have taken an initiative to pay tribute to the legendary players and to inspire the budding footballers to emulate the legends,” said Hakim.

The exhibition also aimed at encouraging the Indian team to perform well in the U-17 World Cup to be held across six cities from October 6-28.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App