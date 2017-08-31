Only in Express
Philippe Coutinho on bench; Willian to start against Ecuador, says Brazil coach

The Liverpool forward, linked to a move to Barcelona, has yet to play a minute in the Premier League this season. He is reported to have a back injury, although he has practiced this week with Brazil's national team.

By: AP | Porto Alegre | Published:August 31, 2017 12:54 pm
Philippe Coutinho, Willian, barcelona, Brazil vs Ecuador Brazil have already qualified for the World Cup next year in Russia.
Philippe Coutinho will be on the bench when Brazil plays Ecuador on Thursday in a World Cup qualifying match.

The Liverpool forward, linked to a move to Barcelona, has yet to play a minute in the Premier League this season. He is reported to have a back injury, although he has practiced this week with Brazil’s national team.

Brazil coach Tite says Chelsea forward Willian will start in place of Coutinho. Tite says of Willian: “He has been playing, he is doing great so, in fairness, he will start the match and Coutinho is benched.”

Tite says he told Coutinho he needed to be in a “place where he feels happy; if it’s at Liverpool if it’s a move to Barcelona.”

Brazil has already qualified for the World Cup next year in Russia.

  1. No Comments.
