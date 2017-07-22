Philippe Coutinho not for sale, says Jurgen Klopp after Barcelona shows interest

Barcelona reportedly made a 70 million pounds bidding for Philippe Coutinho. (Source: Reuters) Barcelona reportedly made a 70 million pounds bidding for Philippe Coutinho. (Source: Reuters)

After reports of Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho linking him to a possible move to Barcelona emerged, manager Jurgen Klopp made it clear that their best players are not up for sale.

According to reports, the Spanish giants made a 70 million pounds bidding for Coutinho but it does not seem likely that the Brazilian will be playing for them. Saying that he is not surprised with the interest of other clubs in his key players, the German manager said, “I’m not surprised but it’s not a compliment. It’s not that I need it but a few people obviously see that Liverpool have a few good players. So, that’s how it is. But, a very important message — maybe we’re not a selling club. That’s how it is.”

Klopp stressed on the need of staying together as a team if they want to progress. “We believe in working together, we believe in development together, we believe in using the basis that we want to work together, we want to make the next step together and for this we need to stay together,” he said.

Talking about Coutinho’s importance in the team, Klopp said, “Phil is a very, very important player but we need to react better when he’s not on the pitch. There were a few games when he was out and when he came back and he was not in the best shape and he tried to get back his rhythm. Phil, when he’s able to run properly then you want to have him on the pitch again. We have to be better in moments like this.”

Liverpool qualified for the Champions League in the coming season after finishing their Premier League campaign at number four, with a two-point difference to second placed Manchester City.

