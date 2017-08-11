Philippe Coutinho hands Liverpool official transfer request: Reports

Liverpool currently denies about Coutinho handing them a transfer request. (Source: File) Liverpool currently denies about Coutinho handing them a transfer request. (Source: File)

Following the intense transfer rumours, Sky Sports sources revealed that Philippe Coutinho has issued Liverpool with an official transfer request after the owners’ statement that he is not for sale. Sky Sports News also tweeted, marking it as a breaking news, with a caption,”BREAKING: @Phil_Coutinho hands @LFC an official transfer request – Sky sources. #SSN.”

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool have rejected two bids for Coutinho, made by Barcelona for respective £72m and £90m, this summer.

Coutinho’s close family member spoke to Sky Sports where he revealed,”Philippe has tried very hard to find an amicable solution to this situation but to no avail. He has tremendous love for the club and its fans. But like Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez have pointed out in the past, Liverpool does not let its players leave on amicable terms.”

On Friday morning, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Coutinho will not play against Watford, as he is suffering from a back injury.

After Neymar’s departure from Barcelona, the club has been intensely linked with the Brazilian international, Phillipe Coutinho. Although Barcelona had been showing interest in him from past one year.

Barcelona sold Neymar for 222 million pounds to Paris Saint Germain and since then have been showing interest in Coutinho.

While, Liverpool currently denies about Coutinho handing them a transfer request. The club issued a statement saying, “We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho. The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes.”

