Philippe Coutinho cannot play for Liverpool in this moment, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said in a press conference on Monday that Philippe Coutinho, who has been a Barcelona target, cannot play for Liverpool at the moment.

Klopp said, “Nothing has changed in the last few days — not on one side or the other side. He’s not available for us in the moment — that’s the main issue.”

“He cannot play for Liverpool in this moment. How everyone can imagine, that’s quite a blow for us. We know a few days about it, so we can prepare this game without him, like we have to prepare the game without Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge, who is in a good way — I had a talk with him this morning, he is really close, but now two more sessions and then he will be available for the weekend.”

The German manager added, “I really understand that everybody is interested in this, but I can’t say that in this moment I’m thinking about it.”

“I’m here and I’ll answer questions. In the car on the way to this press conference I didn’t think: ‘What can I say if they ask?’ because I have to think about the team, who have a session in a few minutes. I always was like this.

On playing his team without Coutinho, Klopp said, “I work with the players I have and don’t think about players I don’t have — if they are injured or whatever. It’s the same situation for me.”

