Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso receive a beer-filled farewell from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich bid farewell to Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso in true German fashion after defeating Freiburg 4-1 at home.

As the German club defended the Bundesliga tittle successfully for the consecutive fifth time, the two football stars were doused in beer to get the celebrations started.

As fans cheered and joined in the celebration, Lahm and Alonso celebrated with the team at the Munich town hall balcony. With three games to spare, the German football giants sealed the title on April 29.

On Saturday, the team played their last league match to stand at the top of the table with a 15-point difference to second placed RB Leipzig.

The two greats, who had won World Cups with their respective countries celebrated with the rest of the team, dousing beer on each other. Alonso surprisingly missed his target as the beer made a protective rainbow over Lahm’s head instead of falling on it.

Lahm, who won World Cup with Germany shared a picture with his team on Twitter and said, “There are no words to describe this afternoon… Thank you for this amazing experience.”

He thanked his fans for support throughout his career. “Another amazing season comes to an end and it was fantastic to celebrate it with you all. Thanks for all your support during my career.”

Lahm, who finished with eight league titles in total, was joined by his wife and son.

