Menu

Petr Cech voted Czech player of the year for record ninth time

Petr Cech topped the poll of players, coaches, football federation officials, and journalists for 2016.

By: AP | Prague | Updated: March 21, 2017 11:53 am
Petr Cech, Petr Cech Arsenal, Petr Cech goalkeeper, Petr Cech Czech Republic, Czech Republic footballer, sports news, sports, football news, Football Petr Cech injured a calf muscle in Arsenal’s 3-1 loss at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech was voted the Czech Republic footballer of the year on Monday for a record ninth time.

The 34-year-old Cech topped the poll of players, coaches, football federation officials, and journalists for 2016. Cech retired from international football after the European Championship in France last year. He appeared a record 124 times in the Czech Republic goal.

He injured a calf muscle in Arsenal’s 3-1 loss at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, and said in Prague it could take weeks to recover and return to the struggling Gunners squad.

Cech was at the award ceremony at Prague Castle. Hertha Berlin midfielder Vladimir Darida polled second, and Borek Dockal, who recently moved from Sparta Prague to Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League, was third.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

It was the ball, soft, not doing much. I don’t know about the lot of balls 