Petr Cech draws blank over ‘unlucky’ Arsenal’s leaky defence

Petr Cech believes Arsenal have conceded too many fortuitous goals this season but insists he is playing at a level required to remain first-choice goalkeeper at the club.

Cech, who won the Premier League Golden Glove award last season, has managed just six clean sheets in 20 games this campaign with rivals Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all boasting better defensive records.

“So far it’s a kind of a different campaign because I think I have been doing well but if you take clean sheets, we had a run of games where we conceded at least one goal,” Cech told the club website.

“The most important thing is obviously that the team wins but it is good sometimes to have a clean sheet and that solid base at the back.”

The North London club are fifth in the league and have conceded at least one goal in their last nine games as they trail leaders Chelsea by eight points.

“We have conceded a number of penalties in games where it was the only goal (we let in), so sometimes you have these runs which are a bit unlucky against you but you would like to do something extra and find one extra save,” he added.

“Overall, I am playing at the level I need to be at.”

Arsenal visit relegation-threatened Swansea City on Saturday before hosting 12th-placed Burnley on Jan. 22.