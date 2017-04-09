Latest News
  • Pepe suffers two broken ribs, adds to Real Madrid’s defensive headaches

Pepe suffers two broken ribs, adds to Real Madrid’s defensive headaches

Pepe joins French defender Raphael Varane on the sidelines, leaving reserve Nacho Fernandez as a partner for Sergio Ramos at the back.

By: Reuters | Madrid | Published:April 9, 2017 1:21 am
Pepe, Pepe injury, Real Madrid, Real Madrid injuries, Pepe injury broken ribs, football injuries, real madrid vs atletico madrid, rm vs atm, football news, sports news, indian express Pepe collided with Toni Kroos in the second half to be substituted. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid defender Pepe has broken two ribs after colliding with team mate Toni Kroos during the 1-1 derby draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday, the La Liga leaders said in a statement.

The Portuguese centre back scored the opening goal for Madrid but was replaced by Nacho Fernandez in the 67th minute after the incident.

Madrid said that Pepe “has been diagnosed with fractures in the seventh and eighth ribs on the left side”.

Spanish media reports said Pepe will miss around a month, ruling him out of their Champions League quarter-final clashes with Bayern Munich and the Clasico against Barcelona on April 23.

Pepe, 34, joins French defender Raphael Varane on the sidelines, leaving reserve Nacho as a partner for Sergio Ramos at the back.

Antoine Griezmann’s late equaliser for Atletico stopped Madrid from extending their lead over Barcelona at the top of La Liga to five points, instead moving them three clear of the Catalans.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
TODAY

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

7th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

8th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 10, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore