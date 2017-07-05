Pepe ends 10-year career at Real Madrid, set to sign for Besiktas

Pepe has had a successful time at Real Madrid. (Source: File) Pepe has had a successful time at Real Madrid. (Source: File)

Portugal international Pepe signed for Turkish champions Besiktas on Tuesday, bringing to an end his 10-year stay at Real Madrid. Pepe had joined the Spanish giants from Porto in 2007 in a deal worth 30 million euros. His contract with Real expired in June and reports in Turkish media state that he will sign a two-year contract with the club.

Pepe has had a glittering career with Real, winning three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles and winning the coveted UEFA Champions League thrice. He could not play in the 2017 Champions League final against Juventus. At the same time, the centre back also gained infamy for his aggressive behaviour on the field. The most notable incidents include kicking out at Getafe’s Javier Casquero after fouling him and punching Juan Albin in a game in April 2009, earning a 10-game ban, and later said he had “lost control”.

It was also during his time at Real that he won the Euro 2016 with Portugal. Pepe was one of the two Real Madrid regulars in the team, alongwith captain Cristiano Ronaldo. He was also declared man of the match in the final. He has made a total of 86 appearances for Portugal. He was sent off four times for Real, including a red card for a lunge on Barcelona’s Dani Alves in a Champions League semi-final first leg in 2011, but will be fondly remembered by the Madrid club’s fans for his spirited performances and consistent partnership with Sergio Ramos.

