Pep Guardiola wants Vincent Kompany at Manchester City despite injury-plagued season

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has a future at the club despite the defender’s injury setbacks that have forced him to miss large chunks of the Premier League season, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

Kompany, who has two more years on his current contract, played 90 minutes in a league game for the first time in a year in the 2-1 defeat at Chelsea earlier this month, only to miss a 3-1 victory over Hull City last weekend with a minor knock.

Guardiola has said that the Belgian international is still capable of putting in quality performances and will feature for City next season as long as he can stay fit.

“Yes, he has a contract,” Guardiola told reporters when asked if Kompany figured in his plans for next season.

“He can hopefully play two games a week in the next period, in the future.

“But, of course, the good news was he could play 90 minutes, a tough game at Stamford Bridge and he played at a high, high level.”

Kompany is fit for City’s trip to Southampton in the league on Saturday. They are in fourth place, four points ahead of Manchester United having played a game more than their rivals.

