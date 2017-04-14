Latest News
  • Pep Guardiola wants Vincent Kompany at Manchester City despite injury-plagued season

Pep Guardiola wants Vincent Kompany at Manchester City despite injury-plagued season

Kompany played 90 minutes in a league game for the first time in a year in the 2-1 defeat at Chelsea earlier this month

By: Reuters | Published:April 14, 2017 9:42 pm
pep guardiola, guardiola, manchester city, vincent kompany, kompany, premier league news, football news, sports news Pep Guardiola has said that Vincent Kompany is still capable of putting in quality performances and will feature for Manchester City next season as long as he can stay fit. (Source: AP)

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has a future at the club despite the defender’s injury setbacks that have forced him to miss large chunks of the Premier League season, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

Kompany, who has two more years on his current contract, played 90 minutes in a league game for the first time in a year in the 2-1 defeat at Chelsea earlier this month, only to miss a 3-1 victory over Hull City last weekend with a minor knock.

Guardiola has said that the Belgian international is still capable of putting in quality performances and will feature for City next season as long as he can stay fit.

“Yes, he has a contract,” Guardiola told reporters when asked if Kompany figured in his plans for next season.

“He can hopefully play two games a week in the next period, in the future.

“But, of course, the good news was he could play 90 minutes, a tough game at Stamford Bridge and he played at a high, high level.”

Kompany is fit for City’s trip to Southampton in the league on Saturday. They are in fourth place, four points ahead of Manchester United having played a game more than their rivals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
TODAY

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

16th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai