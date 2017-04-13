Pep Guardiola to wait till last minute before choosing between Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero

Latest News
Both Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero have been criticised for their performances between the sticks.

By: Reuters | London | Published:April 13, 2017 8:22 pm
manchester city, city, city goalkeeper, claudio bravo, willy caballero, manchester city keeper, pep guardiola, guardiola, football news, sports news, indian express Pep Guardiola has rotated Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero but the former is again under the spotlight after conceding a soft goal in last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Hull City. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will wait until the last minute to decide whether to pick Claudio Bravo or Willy Caballero in goal at Southampton on Saturday.

The South American pair have faced criticism for their performances this season after Guardiola sent his previous first-choice keeper, England international Joe Hart, on loan to Torino.

Guardiola has rotated Bravo and Caballero but the former is again under the spotlight after conceding a soft goal in last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Hull City.

“Last week I decided for Claudio; what I see in the training session is what counts,” said Guardiola at a news conference on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Every weekend I will decide who will play in goal,” said Guardiola, repeating that he will address Hart’s future at the end of the season.

City’s manager refused to answer questions on Bravo’s Chilean team mate, Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, who has been consistently linked in the British media with a summer move to City.

“It is not time to talk about that,” said Guardiola. “Not time to talk about the players who will stay here. We have a lot of business to do.”

Vincent Kompany is fit for the trip to Southampton but Willy Sagnol (abductor) is again absent.

