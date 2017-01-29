Pep Guardiola revels in glimpse of Manchester City’s future

Pep Guardiola was also pleased to see captain Vincent Kompany complete 90 minutes on his first outing. (Source: Reuters) Pep Guardiola was also pleased to see captain Vincent Kompany complete 90 minutes on his first outing. (Source: Reuters)

Pep Guardiola said he had seen a vision of Manchester City’s future after 19-year-old Gabriel Jesus inspired his side to a 3-0 FA Cup victory at Crystal Palace.

Making his full debut, Jesus set up Raheem Sterling, 22, for City’s opener in Saturday’s fourth-round tie, with 21-year-old Leroy Sane adding a second before Yaya Toure curled in a late free-kick.

Jesus’s 43rd-minute assist, a neat spin and piercing pass, was the first return on his £27 million ($33.9 million, 31.7 million euros) move from Palmeiras and his display delighted the City manager.

“He helped us a lot. He’s so aggressive, even if he’s not a tall guy,” Guardiola told his post-match press conference.

“It’s the first game, so it’s not easy for him to communicate. He doesn’t speak English. He will need time. But he makes a lot of movements. The pass for the first goal is outstanding.

“We cannot forget, we play with 21, 20 and 21 (sic) — three strikers so, so young. It’s the future for Man City and all three played good.”

Sane made a slow start to his City career following his close-season move from Schalke, but the Germany winger has now scored three goals in his last three appearances.

“He arrived a little bit scared, but it’s normal when you arrive in a new country,” Guardiola said.

“After the game against Arsenal (a 2-1 win on December 18) and his injury, they had four or five days off and he realised he had to make a step forward and he did it.

“Not just in terms of the goal, but his involvement in our game. Not just the actions, but the runs in behind, the quality and fighting.

“It’s not easy for a player from another country coming here at 20, 21 years old and playing in a big club. Always he has to learn it’s no option but to win, win, win.”

Guardiola was also pleased to see captain Vincent Kompany complete 90 minutes on his first outing since sustaining a knee injury during City’s 2-1 win at Palace on November 19.