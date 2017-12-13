Pep Guardiola is the most immature manager, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic calls Pep Guardiola the most immature manager. Zlatan Ibrahimovic calls Pep Guardiola the most immature manager.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic accused Pep Guardiola of excluding him in his plans and for being ‘the most immature manager’ after he questioned his tactics during their time at Barcelona in 2009. Ibrahimovic added that the Spaniard ‘sacrificed’ some players for Lionel Messi.

In an interview to Sky Sports, Ibrahimovic said, “The first six months were perfect, then the manager changed system, tactics and it didn’t work for me. I went to talk to him. I’m here to talk, if you think it’s for another reason then we can’t talk.”

“I said: ‘I believe that you are sacrificing some players for one player, Messi’. He said: ‘I don’t think this is the case but I understand what you say. I will take care of it, no problem, I will solve everything’. I thought it would be OK. The following game I was on the bench. I don’t say anything, I work.”

“Second match bench again. I thought he solved it well and he was not talking to me or explaining. Third match bench. Then the fourth match comes and bench again,” Ibrahimovic said. “I think something is strange. From that moment he stopped talking to me, looking at me. I go into a room and he walks out of it. He was not a bad person, but the most immature I’ve had because a man solves his problems.”

The accusation came in the wake of Manchester derby in which United went down 2-1 against Guardiola’s men on Sunday.

