Pep Guardiola charged with improper conduct after Liverpool defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been charged with improper conduct after being sent to the stands in Tuesday’s 2-1 Champions League defeat by Liverpool, UEFA said on Wednesday.

Guardiola protested about forward Leroy Sane’s disallowed goal at the end of the first half in the quarter-final second leg and was dismissed by referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

The Spanish manager was charged for communicating with the team’s technical staff in the second half according to Article 69(1) of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations.

UEFA also charged Liverpool after their fans set off fireworks and threw objects inside the Etihad Stadium.

The case will be heard by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31.

Liverpool completed a 5-1 aggregate victory to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

