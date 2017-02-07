PCB steps up effort to revive international cricket in country

Najam Sethi said PCB had now got the green light from the government to try and have international cricket events in Pakistan. Najam Sethi said PCB had now got the green light from the government to try and have international cricket events in Pakistan.

The PCB has stepped up its efforts to revive international cricket in Pakistan by inviting experts from a security agency that works with the Federation of International Cricketers Association and other boards to visit and access the security situation in the country.

Najam Sethi, who heads the executive committee of PCB, briefed the foreign players associated with Pakistan Super League about the security situation and arrangements for the scheduled final in Lahore in March.

An official source in the board told PTI that Sethi was coordinating with the security company and had invited them for a meeting in Lahore.

“At the same time the PCB officials at this week’s ICC meetings in Dubai also asked the world body to send their security experts to Lahore to witness the PSL final and review the entire security arrangements for themselves,” the source said.

He said the PCB had now got the green light from the government to try and have international cricket events in Pakistan.

“Initially the government was not sure about allowing foreign players or teams to visit Pakistan due to the security situation but now it is also backing the PCB’s efforts to bring back international cricket to the country which has remained suspended since 2009,” the source noted.

FICA had earlier issued a statement strongly advising its member players to not travel to Lahore for the PSL final.