Paulo Dybala scores incredible free-kick in best goals of the week

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala scored an impossible goal in a charity match in Argentina (Source: AP) Juventus’ Paulo Dybala scored an impossible goal in a charity match in Argentina (Source: AP)

The Confederations Cup has come to an end with Germany winning the tournament after beating Chile 1-0 on Sunday. Portugal claimed the third position.

Although the Confederations Cup taking place in Russia was the biggest tournament happening in football in the last one week, there were some spectacular goals around the world that are a must watch for any football fan.

Here are the five best goals of the week:

Paulo Dybala’s impossible free kick

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, who is currently in his hometown Argentina, participated in a charity match on Saturday. To make it more fun, the opposite team packed the goalpost as Dybala was positioning himself to take a free-kick. Despite there hardly any space for the ball to go in with 18 defenders stacked at the goalpost along with the goalkeeper, the 23-year-old scored the impossible goal.

Dom Dwyer’s acrobatic volley

Clinical finish by Dwyer for his 1st #USMNT goal on his debut, and he was a constant threat to ???? defense. Best player in 1st half. #USAvGHA pic.twitter.com/rKa6L0QPa1 — Jason Foster (@JogaBonitoUSA) 1 July 2017

Dom Dwyer impressed on his International debut, taking only 19 minutes to score his first goal in USA’s match against Ghana in an exhibition match. He volleyed the ball in to help USA win the match 2-1.

Paolo Guerrero free-kick goal vs Sao Paulo

GOLAÇO DE PAOLO GUERRERO! Flamengo’s first goal was from a well-taken free kick by the Peru NT star. pic.twitter.com/KmCMkz9y0L — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) 2 July 2017

Flamengo’s Paolo Guerrero launched a picture-perfect free kick high into the right corner past the helpless keeper, Renan Ribeiro for a 1-0 lead against Sao Paulo in the 2017 Campeonato Brasileiro.

Danny Whitehall stuns Nashville Keeper with scorpian kick

Danny Whitehall of Chattanooga FC stunned the Inter Nashville FC keeper with a scorpion-kick goal. Sadly, the goal did not help the team win the crucial match, losing the rights to host play-offs after falling 2-1.

Kellyn Acosta’s free kick against Ghana

Kellyn Acosta curled a beautiful free kick around the wall for his first international goal in the thrilling USA vs Ghana match.

