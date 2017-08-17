Paulinho arrives in Barcelona for official presentation

Paulinho has been presented with No. 15 jersey at Camp Nou. (Source: Twitter) Paulinho has been presented with No. 15 jersey at Camp Nou. (Source: Twitter)

Brazilian defender Paulinho Bezerra arrived in Barcelona on Thursday for official unveiling and presentation, before going through medical. He was signed by the Spanish giants on Monday from Guangzhou Evergrande for 40 million euros.

In a series of tweets, the official account of Barcelona FC posted pictures of the 29-year old, who had joined Guangzhou from Tottenham Hotspur for £17m in 2013, taking medical and being presented with No. 15 jersey.

“It’s a special moment for me. I’m grateful and I thank everyone for their efforts” said Paulinho, after signing contract with Barcelona and receiving his new jersey from club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

He then stepped out on the field wearing the new jersey at his new home – Camp Nou.

🔵🔴 @paulinhop8 has been taking medical tests at Barcelona Hospital and the Ciutat Esportiva #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/57ezFw7nvC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 17 August 2017

📸💪 More pictures as @paulinhop8 undergoes routine medical checks this morning #ForçaBarça 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/xqNtxIbtEN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 17 August 2017

✏️ @paulinhop8, together with president @jmbartomeu, has now signed his contract with FC Barcelona #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/XLJJWdu8gk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 17 August 2017

📡 @paulinhop8 steps out on to the field at Camp Nou in a Barça shirt! 👏👏 #ForçaBarça #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/eoFs7GnZaI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 17 August 2017

Paulinho has been taking medical tests at Barcelona Hospital and the Ciutat Esportiva after which the club welcomed him officially. This has been Barca’s first official signing after Neymar’s world record transfer to French club Paris Saint Germain.

Barcelona went down with an aggregate of 5-1 against rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, with Lionel Messi scoring the only goal for the Catalans through penalty.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd