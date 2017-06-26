Paul Pogba wishes Eid Mubarak to all Muslims, watch video

Manchester United vs Celta Vigo, Europa League Live: Celta Vigo host Manchester United at Balaidos. (Source: Reuters) Manchester United vs Celta Vigo, Europa League Live: Celta Vigo host Manchester United at Balaidos. (Source: Reuters)

World’s most expensive footballer Paul Pogba wished all Muslims ‘Eid Mubarak’ on Monday as the world marked the end of Ramadan with feasts and celebrations on the day of Eid al-Fitr.

In an Instagram post, Pogba wished all Muslims to have a great time with their families and that their prayers are accepted. He posted the video captioned, “Eid Mubarak to all Muslams, have a great time with your families and may Allah accept our prayers.”

The French footballer had marked the start of Ramadan, right after the club football season came to an end, with a visit to Islam’s holiest city Mecca, which he called ‘most beautiful thing’.

He had worn the white cloth of Muslims performing umrah and shared a video along with an image of himself in Mecca.

The 24-year-old had lifted the Europa League trophy with Manchester United this season. He had made his return to the Red Devils after four years of playing for Juventus. United shelled out record £89million for the French footballer.

Manchester United was cleared by FIFA last week of any wrongdoing in the transfer of Paul Pogba from Juventus. They however opened proceedings against the Italian club on Tuesday.

