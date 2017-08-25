Only in Express

Paul Pogba wins UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award

Paul Pogba said, "I am very happy to be the first one to win the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award. Hopefully, the new season will be as successful as the last one for both me and my club. Thank you so much."

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 25, 2017 8:44 pm
paul pogba, pogba, uefa europa league, europa league, pogba europa league player of the year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, football, sports news, indian express Manchester United’s Paul Pogba wins the Europa League player of the season award as UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin looks on REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Related News

Manchester United player Paul Pogba beat Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to win the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season 2016-17. Pogba helped the Old Trafford side win the Europa League trophy for the first time in May when they beat Ajax 2-0 in the final.

“I am very happy to be the first one to win the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award,” the 24-year-old said in a statement. “Hopefully, the new season will be as successful as the last one for both me and my club. Thank you so much.”

Pogba was selected as the prize winner by a panel of 48 coaches of the clubs that participated in the Europa League group stage last season and 55 journalists. The France International was also selected in the Europa League Squad of the Season, which was announced in May, along with seven other players of United.

This was the midfielder’s first year with the Red Devils after he was brought from Juventus for €105 million. He has begun the new season with goals in both United’s Premier League games.

Despite finishing sixth in the Premier League table last season, United booked a spot in the Champions League by emerging victorious in the Europa League. Jose Mourinho’s men drew alongside Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 25, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 45 -->
36
Zone A - Match 45
FT
39
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba (39-36)
Aug 25, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 46 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 46
Aug 26, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 47 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 47

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 