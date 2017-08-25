Paul Pogba wins UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba wins the Europa League player of the season award as UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin looks on REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Manchester United’s Paul Pogba wins the Europa League player of the season award as UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin looks on REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Manchester United player Paul Pogba beat Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to win the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season 2016-17. Pogba helped the Old Trafford side win the Europa League trophy for the first time in May when they beat Ajax 2-0 in the final.

“I am very happy to be the first one to win the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award,” the 24-year-old said in a statement. “Hopefully, the new season will be as successful as the last one for both me and my club. Thank you so much.”

Pogba was selected as the prize winner by a panel of 48 coaches of the clubs that participated in the Europa League group stage last season and 55 journalists. The France International was also selected in the Europa League Squad of the Season, which was announced in May, along with seven other players of United.

This was the midfielder’s first year with the Red Devils after he was brought from Juventus for €105 million. He has begun the new season with goals in both United’s Premier League games.

Despite finishing sixth in the Premier League table last season, United booked a spot in the Champions League by emerging victorious in the Europa League. Jose Mourinho’s men drew alongside Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow.

