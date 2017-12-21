Top News

Paul LaPointe dropped, leaving eight running for US football president

The USSF released the list of candidates on Wednesday, eight days after nominations were due.

By: AP | Chicago | Published: December 21, 2017 9:48 am
Paul LaPointe was running for USSF President. Paul LaPointe (right) was dropped from USSF President candidancy list. (Twitter)
Paul LaPointe has been eliminated from contention in the election to succeed Sunil Gulati as U.S. Soccer Federation president, leaving eight candidates for the February 10 vote. The USSF released the list of candidates on Wednesday, eight days after nominations were due. Each candidate was required to have three nominations from members of the organization or athlete members of the board of directors.

Former men’s national team players Paul Caligiuri, Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino are running, along with U.S. women’s goalkeeper Hope Solo; Soccer United Marketing president Kathy Carter; USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro; Boston lawyer Steve Gans; and New York lawyer Michael Winograd.

LaPointe is Northeast Conference manager of the United Premier Soccer League. Gulati, the USSF president since 2006, decided after the Americans failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup that he will not seek a fourth four-year term.

