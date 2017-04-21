Latest News

Paul Clement defends Swansea striker Fernando Llorente’s work ethic

Fernando Llorente had sprinted less than 20 metres at Vicarage Road during the 81 minutes he was at the ground.

By: Reuters | Published:April 21, 2017 4:11 pm
Paul Clement, Paul Clement Swansea City, Swansea City Paul Clement, Fernando Llorente, Fernando Llorente news, sports news, sports, football news, Football, Indian Express Paul Clement said Fernando Llorente was not fully fit last weekend which had an impact on his performance. (Source: Reuters)

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has defended his leading scorer Fernando Llorente after the striker was criticised following their 1-0 Premier League defeat at Watford last weekend.

Data showed Llorente had sprinted less than 20 metres at Vicarage Road during the 81 minutes he was at the ground.

Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day, former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard singled him out following another lacklustre display from relegation-threatened Swansea that extended their winless run to six games.

“We do look at the stats and believe it or not that is 20 metres more than he (Llorente) has done in other games,” Clement told reporters.

“At Liverpool (in January) – where he scored twice – he sprinted zero metres, it was the same against Watford. “That figure would not have been mentioned if we had won at Watford, or played differently.”

Clement said Llorente, who has 11 league goals this campaign, was not fully fit last weekend which had an impact on his performance.

“Fernando has come off the back of some good performances where he’s really made the difference,” Clement added.

“He wasn’t 100 per cent at Watford. He said after the game he didn’t feel at his best, and that’s obviously had an impact on the way he played.”

Swansea, who are currently 18th in the league, host 11th-placed Stoke City on Saturday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

My commitment is total. I just don’t like running 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

25th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata