Paris St-Germain caught peeing in the pool, says La Liga president Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas accused Paris St-Germain and Manchester City of financial doping on Wednesday and said that the French club were ‘laughing at the system’ after their world record £200m purchase of Neymar from Barcelona and then season long signing of Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking at the Soccerex conference in Manchester, Tebas said, “We’ve caught them peeing in the swimming pool. Neymar peed from the diving board. We can’t accept this. It is not just about PSG but also Manchester City. I need more money from TV, otherwise Manchester City with its oil will take all these players.”

City were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008 while PSG have been owned by Qatar since 2011. “That’s an argument my little kids would use,” he added. “Why are you giving them biscuits and not me biscuits?”

Tebas even suggested that PSG can buy La Liga star players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the future. “Their buy out clauses are higher. But if PSG want, they can just open the gas and buy,” said Tebas.

European football governing body UEFA is investigating if Neymar’s new team PSG have broken Financial Fair Play rules.

Meanwhile, PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said PSG had nothing to hide. “We’re very confident in our position, in our recruitment. We paid everything in a transparent way. We have nothing to hide.”

