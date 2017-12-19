Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe misses living a regular teenager life

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe misses the life of a regular teenager. (Source: Reuters) Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe misses the life of a regular teenager. (Source: Reuters)

Kylian Mbappe, who misses living the life of a regular teenager, thanked Neymar for helping him integrate and feel at home at Paris Saint Germain. The French International recently celebrated his 19th birthday.

In an interview to France Football, Mbappe said that it was Neymar who helped him settle down in the club. “Neymar immediately took me under his wing and integrated me.” The two have been in brilliant form, with Mbappe scoring seven domestic goals while Neymar shooting a further 11 to help Unai Emery’s men establish a nine-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Mbappe, who has hit four goals in his last five appearances, also spoke about the moments he felt and behaved like a boy of his age. “Since I cannot go out too much, I bring a lot of friends home, we play, we laugh, we think about something other than football, these are the only moments where I can behave like a boy of my age,” he said. “Becoming a good player so quickly made me miss a lot of the normal life of a normal teenager.”

He, however, said that playing football is very different as a career option from other jobs. “Those who talk about the sacrifices that they make throughout a career, I do not understand too much,” Mbappe added. “For me, the real sacrifice would be getting up early in the morning to work.”

