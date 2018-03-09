Minerva Punjab FC create history, win I-League for first time

Supporters of Minverva Punjab FC at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Thursday. (Photo- Jaipal Singh) Supporters of Minverva Punjab FC at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Thursday. (Photo- Jaipal Singh)

FROM TRAINING at the now demolished Sector 17 Football Stadium by paying daily rent to playing in the I-League last year without any sponsor, the city-based Minerva Punjab FC have seen it all. On Thursday, as the club created history by becoming the only football team from north India to win the title after a gap of 21 years, it was celebration time for the 22 players and the team management at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, here in Panchkula.

“It is an end to the long wait for us and I am a relieved person today. It has been very tough for us. Last season, we played without any sponsors and the only logo we had on our shirts was that of the Indian Armed Forces. Last year, my father took a loan of Rs 45 lakh against his Provident Fund and, this year, too, we took a loan of Rs 20 lakh. The title win has validated all the things for us. It is for the first time that we have won and we plan to celebrate it by showing the trophy to the Tricity on an open-top bus. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has also told us that the government will hold a reception for the team,” said Ranjit Bajaj, the owner of Minerva Punjab FC.

While the last season saw the Punjab outfit, based at Daun village near Kharar, finishing ninth in the standings, this season saw the team notching 35 points in 18 games to win the title. Thursday’s 1-0 win over Churchill Brothers was Minerva Punjab FC’s 11th win in the league. This was also the first time that the team played five of its home matches in Panchkula and coach Khogen Singh was all praise for the players. “It was tough with no home base for us closer to our academy. And, when we shifted our home matches to Panchkula from Ludhiana, it made things easier for us. When I played for Air India, I aspired to win the I-League. And to win the league as a coach is a different feeling,” gushed Khogen.

Incidentally, the club will also be playing in the AIFF Super Cup later this month. The Super Cup will feature the top six teams of the ISL and I-League. “There was some frustration midway. But then, the players knew that the title will end all the negative thoughts. We always thought like being a good runner and others running behind us. But I-League is the lifeline for competitions like ISL. Players like Gagandeep, Jeje and others have come through the I-League,” added Khogen.

